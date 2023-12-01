Exit polls predict edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; advantage BJP in Rajasthan; opinions divided for MP

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Congress is likely to retain Chhattisgarh, make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh and win for the first time in Telangana by upsetting the ruling BRS, the Times Now-ETG Exit Poll predicted on Thursday.

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted Congress retaining power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and also coming to power in Telangana.

The Times Now-ETG Exit Poll said that in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress will retain power by winning between 48 and 56 seats, while the BJP is likely to emerge victorious on 32 to 40 seats.

It said the Congress is likely to get 46.7 per cent votes, while the BJP likely to get 43.83 per cent of the vote share.

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll for Chhattisgarh also said that the Congress is likely to retain power in the state. It said the Baghel-led Congress is likely to win on 46 to 56 seats, while the BJP is likely to win 30 to 40 seats.

In Rajasthan, the Times Now-ETG Exit Poll said that the tradition of alternate party government would remain intact in the desert state as the ruling Congress is likely to win 56 to 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly, while the BJP is likely to win 108 to 128 seats, while others might get 13 to 21 seats.

On the other hand, the India TC-CNX Exit poll for Rajasthan said that the ruling Congress will retain power in the state and change the tradition this year.

It said the Congress is likely to get 94 to 104 seats while the BJP is likely to get 80 to 90 seats and others 14 to 18 seats.

The Times Now-ETG Exit Poll while predicting the outcomes for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly said that the Congress is likely to get majority in the state to oust BJP from power.

It said the Congress is likely to get 109 to 125 seats in the state while the ruling BJP may get 105 to 117 seats.

India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted the BJP might retain power in the Madhya Pradesh by winning 140 to 159 seats, while the Congress is likely to get 70 to 89 seats.

In a surprise, both the exit polls predicted victory for Congress in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, and a setback for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Times Now-ETG Exit Poll predicted that the Congress may win 60 to 70 seats in Telangana, while the ruling BRS may win 37 to 45 seats. The BJP is likely to win six to eight seats and the AIMIM five to seven seats.

Similarly, the India TV-CNX poll predicted the Congress might win 63 to 79 seats with a vote share of 42.43 per cent, while the ruling BRS will win 31 to 47 seats with a vote share of 37.52 per cent.

The BJP, the exit poll predicted, will win two to four seats with a vote share of 12.07 per cent, while the AIMIM is projected to bag five to seven seats with a vote share of 2.7 per cent.

In Mizoram, both the exit polls predicted a hung Assembly.

According to the Times Now-ETG Exit Poll, the ruling MNF might win 15 to 19 seats in the 40-member Assembly, while the ZPM is likely to win 12 to 16 seats, followed by the Congress with seven to nine seats. The BJP is projected to win zero to two seats.

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll said the ruling MNF might win 14 to 18 seats, ZPM 12 to 16 seats, and the Congress eight to 10 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

