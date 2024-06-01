Exit Polls project close contest between MahaYuti & MVA in Maharashtra

Mumbai, June 1 Exit Polls on Saturday predicted a close contest between MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

ABP News-Cvoter has projected 24 seats for Mahayuti, 23 to MVA and one to ‘others’ while the TV9 Pollstrat projected 22 for MahaYuti, 25 to and one to ‘others’ and TIMES Now has projected 26 to MahaYuti and 24 to MVA.

Republic Bharat-Matrize Exit Polls has projected 29 seats to MahaYuti and 19 to MVA while 32-35 to MahaYuti and 13-16 to MVA as per News 18.

The School of Politics has projected 31-35 to MahaYuti and 12-16 to MVA, News 24 Chanakya has projected 33 to MahaYuti and 15 to MVA and NDTV India-Jan Ki Baat has projected 34-41 to MahaYuti and 9-16 to MVA.

The Exit Polls have indicated that BJP-led MahaYuti may not be in a position to achieve its ‘Mission 45’ plus in Maharashtra mainly due to MVA’s show of unity.

Of the 48 seats, BJP had fielded nominees in 28 seats while Shiv Sena contested 15, NCP 4 and 1 by Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

In the case of MVA, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray had fought 21 seats, 17 by Congress and 10 by NCP-SP.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor