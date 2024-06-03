Exit Polls will turn into ‘exact polls’ on June 4: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, June 3 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday claimed that the Exit Polls, which have projected a thumping majority for the NDA alliance, will turn into ‘exact polls’ on June 4.

“Exit Polls will turn into exact polls on June 4. Rahul Gandhi must wait for a few hours only. The people of the country have blessed us for the development of Bihar and the country. If anyone saw the dream of a developed India, it was PM Modi,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the Lok Sabha elections will surprise everyone. “How will the party which has contested 23 seats can win 295 seats? Public has voted and it is locked inside the EVM,” he said, adding that NDA will win all seats in Bihar.

