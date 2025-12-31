Expedite Jaipur Ring Rail Project: MP Manju Sharma urges Railway Minister

Jaipur, Dec 31 Jaipur Lok Sabha MP Manju Sharma has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the implementation of the Jaipur Ring Rail Project, stating that the initiative will give a new direction to the city’s long-term development.

MP Sharma submitted a memorandum to the Railway Minister, emphasising that coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state government can transform Jaipur’s urban and transport landscape.

Highlighting the city’s rapid growth, MP Sharma said Jaipur’s population has reached nearly 60 lakh.

As a major tourist destination, state capital, and key economic and industrial hub, the city faces increasing traffic pressure.

With several suburban areas developing on the outskirts, the Ring Rail Project will significantly strengthen connectivity in outer zones, boost tourism, enhance logistics and commercial activity, reduce congestion and traffic jams within the city, and ease pressure on major railway stations.

The new rail corridor will also allow the movement of freight trains and the operation of tourist special trains.

The Jaipur Ring Rail Project is planned to be completed in two to three phases, aligned with the Jaipur Master Plan 2050. The rail line will run parallel to the ring road, at a distance of 200–300 metres in some stretches and 2–3 kilometres in others.

This is expected to increase property values along the corridor and encourage the development of new townships.

In the first phase, 13 new railway stations will be developed to improve connectivity in Jaipur’s outer areas. These include: Kanarwas, Goner, Prahladpura, Shivdaspura, Sukhdevpura, Vatika, Sanganer Road, Newta, Kalwara, Bagru, Begas, and Bobas.

In her letter, MP Manju Sharma also highlighted the “historic transformation” of Indian Railways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing initiatives such as Vande Bharat trains, modernised railway stations, track electrification, improved sanitation, and enhanced passenger amenities.

She noted that the Rajasthan government is simultaneously working on roads, ring roads, metro expansion, and other urban projects to develop Jaipur into a world-class capital city.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier spoken about developing a ring railway around Jaipur during his visit to the city in January 2024.

