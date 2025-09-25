Expedite relief, aid efforts for Maha farmers, demands Rahul Gandhi; Sule wants blanket loan waiver

Mumbai, Sep 25 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the government and administration to expedite relief efforts and, after assessing the crop devastation, provide complete assistance to the farmers hit hard due to heavy rain and floods in Marathwada. His views were echoed by NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule who demanded that a blanket loan waiver for farmers be implemented.

In his post on X, LoP Gandhi said, “The news of loss of lives and extensive damage to crops due to heavy rainfall in Marathwada, Maharashtra, is extremely heartbreaking. In this difficult time, my condolences are with all the affected families. I appeal to the government and administration to expedite relief efforts and, after assessing the crop devastation, provide complete assistance to the farmers. I urge Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible help to those in need.”

Further, the Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar reiterated demand for farm loan waiver especially after they have suffered losses in Marathwada.

“While there is a demand for loan waiver for farmers, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar got angry. Will the government allow farmers to commit suicide because the treasury is in a poor state?” he asked.

“A year ago, during the elections, these same parties had announced that they would waive farmer’ loans. Now why are they giving excuses?

"The Mahayuti government is giving the excuse of implementation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. So that scheme was also to gain votes, wasn't it? Farmers are not getting guaranteed prices, soybeans are infected. Farmers will not get crop insurance money, so farmers should be given Rs 50,000 per hectare as assistance,” demanded Wadettiwar.

“Heavy rains in Marathwada have caused major damage to crops. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are now touring, but this is just a show. When farmers asked the Chief Minister how much aid he would give, he said, 'Don't do politics!'

"When farmers ask about aid, where is the politics in this? Why is the government not giving concrete assurances to the people? Why is it hiding how much aid it will provide? This means that the government is not determined to help,” claimed Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar said that not only have the farmers' crops been destroyed due to floods in Marathwada, but their lands have also been eroded, so more help should be provided to the growers.

He announced that he would donate his six months' MLA salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and appealed to all legislators from all parties to also donate their salaries.

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded that considering the enormous damage caused by excessive rainfall in Maharashtra, the Central government should provide immediate assistance.

“Additionally, a blanket loan waiver for farmers should be implemented, and a wet drought should be declared,” she said.

