Expelled BJD leader joins BJP in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 29 Odisha MLA and expelled BJD leader Prasanta Kumar Jagadev joined the BJP at a special programme here on Thursday.

Jagadev joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders Samir Mohnaty, Aparajita Sadangi, and Odisha co-in-charge Lata Usendi, among others.

“I have done a lot for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who also gave me immense respect. But, Naveen babu today lacks the power to protect us or do anything for our Odisha,” Jagadev said.

He also thanked CM Patnaik and advised him to 'retire' from politics, adding that he has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“No one thought the BJP will come to power in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, I think that Odisha is also going to witness a double-engine government in the state soon,” Jagadev said.

Jagadev was first elected to the state Assembly from the Begunia constituency on a BJD ticket in 2014. He later contested and won from the Chilika Assembly constituency in 2019.

He was expelled from the BJD in September 2021 for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker in his constituency.

Then in March 2022, as many as 24 persons, including some police officers, sustained injuries after the Chilika MLA allegedly ran his SUV into a BJP procession in Khurda district. Jagadev also sustained injuries after the enraged people in the procession thrashed him black and blue.

Jagadev was also accused of throwing a kerosene lantern at a woman tehsildar a few years back.

