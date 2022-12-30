Expert says Covid might not go away but no major outbreak likely in India

It is unlikely that Covid will be completely eliminated but there seems little chance of a significant outbreak of the disease in India in the next two months, a top infectious diseases expert said.

The remarks of Dr Parvaiz Koul, director of the SKIMS Hospital in Kashmir, came in the backdrop of the highly transmissible Omicron strains, mostly BF.7, causing a spike in coronavirus cases in many countries, including China.

It is uncertain when or if Covid will become an endemic, but it is unlikely that it will be completely eliminated. We may see occasional outbreaks, if new mutations emerge, like in China. In India, it seems unlikely that there will be a significant new outbreak in the next two-three months, Koul, a leading pulmonologist and researcher on infectious diseases, said.

Taking to Twitter, Koul said India had an advantage in dealing with Covid due to widespread hybrid immunity but suggested that the high-risk group might have to go for a booster dose.

There is an advantage due to widespread hybrid immunity, although those at high risk might require an booster if significant time has elapsed from the last dose. Those who haven’t taken the precautionary (booster) dose, must. Watch for government guidelines, Koul said.

