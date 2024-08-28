Experts call for incentives to fishermen for adopting sustainable practices

Kochi, Aug 28 Top marine fishery experts on Wednesday suggested providing incentives to encourage fishermen to adopt sustainable fishing practices and ensuring traceability in the sector.

This was said during a consultative meeting held here to review the progress of the ongoing fishery improvement project aimed at achieving Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for deep sea shrimps, coastal shrimps, and cephalopods from India.

The meeting was attended by Kerala Fisheries Department officials, marine scientists, seafood exporters and representatives from various agencies involved in the fishery improvement project.

Sunil Mohamed, Chair of the Sustainable Seafood Network of India, stressed the need for a robust system that tracks the journey of seafoods, from the catch to the buyer.

“Traceability is a critical factor in ensuring the sustainability of marine fisheries and gaining international recognition.

The fishery improvement project (FIP) for 10 prioritised species was initiated in 2019 in a collaborative effort to address sustainability issues within the Indian seafood industry and to ensure that fishing practices align with environmental and social standards.

During the meeting, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) suggested the use of square mesh codend on fishing nets to reduce bycatch and improve selectivity.

“This design change will significantly reduce the accidental catch of juvenile fish. Adopting square mesh codends can lead to fuel savings of 2 to 3 litres per 12-hour operation, contributing to environmental sustainability," said V.R. Madhu, Principal Scientist at CIFT.

CIFT Director George Ninan said that certification plays a significant role in enhancing the value of seafood exported from India and by demonstrating commitment to sustainable practices, Indian fisheries can attract premium markets and improve the livelihoods of fishermen.

“As India strives to maintain a thriving marine fisheries sector, the implementation of these recommendations is crucial. By adopting stricter regulations, promoting traceability, and fostering collaboration among the stakeholders, India can ensure that its marine resources are managed sustainably for generations to come," Ninan said.

The meeting also underscored the need to raise awareness about the benefits of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification among fishermen.

By understanding the advantages of certification, fishermen can contribute to the long-term health of marine ecosystems and conservation of resources, it highlighted.

Regular consultations and dialogue can help create a more harmonious and sustainable fishing environment, the participants observed.

Works carried out by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), CIFT, Fishery Survey of India, Department of Fisheries, and SEAI were presented at the meeting.

