Experts committee submits report on criminal law bills to K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Oct 17 The expert committee headed by Karnataka Minister of Law, Justice and Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation and Tourism, H.K. Patil, submitted a study report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the bills- The Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 presented in the Lok Sabha recently by the Centre.

After learning about the key points of the report, the Chief Minister said on Tuesday, that the Government will send its opinion about these bills based on the committee report to the Union Government and will discuss this in person with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the next meeting.

He congratulated the expert committee members for preparing the report with great effort, knowledge and experience.

In his opening remarks, Minister H.K. Patil explained that the committee held 10 meetings and every section of these bills was studied and discussed in detail.

Former Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice P.N. Desai, Principal Secretary of Law, Justice and Human Rights Department Prabhavathi M. Hiremath, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Department Secretary Sridhar G., Special Secretary of Law, Justice and Human Rights Department and Director of Prosecution and Government Litigation H.K. Jagadeesh, Additional Secretary of Law Justice and Human Rights Department Sheila B.M., Retired Professor Chidanand Patil, Advocate Shashikanth karoshi, Former DGP N.S. Megharikh, Professor of National Law School of India University, Professor S.V. Jogarao, Former Additional Secretary of Law, Justice and Human Rights Department Mohammed Ismail were members of the Committee.

