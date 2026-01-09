Experts discuss steps to conserve mangrove ecosystem at workshop in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 9 Forest officials and stakeholders discussed strategies to strengthen mangrove ecosystems and ensuring sustainable coastal livelihoods at a two-day national-level workshop that concluded in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

The MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) workshop was inaugurated by the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership.

MISHTI envisages the development and conservation of mangrove ecosystems, with a strong emphasis on mangrove restoration, shoreline protection, biodiversity conservation and the generation of tangible livelihood opportunities for coastal communities, a statement issued by the Environment Ministry said.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav for supporting states in mangrove conservation through the MISHTI scheme.

The MISHTI workshop brought together forest officials, experts and stakeholders to deliberate on sustainable mangrove conservation and restoration, an official said in a statement.

A key presentation was delivered by Anand Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA0), who highlighted the objectives and implementation framework of the MISHTI initiative.

The mission contributes to the objectives of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), of which India became an active member during COP-27 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

During the presentation, the National CAMPA CEO Mohan, underscored the critical role of mangroves in climate resilience, coastal protection and sustainable economic benefits, stressing the need for coordinated efforts among the states and institutions for effective implementation.

The workshop served as a vital platform for knowledge sharing, best practices and policy dialogue, reinforcing the commitment towards strengthening mangrove ecosystems and ensuring sustainable coastal livelihoods under the MISHTI framework.

On Thursday, National Biodiversity Authority, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, disbursed Rs 68 lakh to Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in Wada tehsil of the Palghar district and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra as part of Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS).

This disbursement stems from the access and commercial utilisation of soil microorganisms, specifically bacteria from the Bacillus genus, which were harnessed for developing innovative probiotic products.

It exemplifies the effective implementation of the ABS framework, ensuring that benefits derived from India's rich microbial biodiversity are shared fairly and equitably with local communities and custodians of these resources.

Around 15 per cent of ABS applications involve microorganisms, underscoring their potential in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and biotechnology.

The mechanism not only channels benefits to farmers, local communities, BMCs and other stakeholders but also encourages the conservation and sustainable use of biological resources, a statement said.

