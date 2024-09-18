Experts dwell on advanced cardiac interventions in Mohali

Chandigarh, Sep 18 Experts from across the globe on Wednesday discussed advanced cardiac interventions with sessions highlighting technological innovations like transcatheter aortic valve implantation, thoracic endovascular aortic repair and robotic-assisted and thoracoscopic surgeries.

Around 400 leading experts in cardiovascular care taking part in the three-day 14th annual cardiomersion conference on cardiovascular in Mohali, near here.

The conference patrons Dr D.K. Satsangi, a former professor and head at AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr T.S. Mahant, executive director at Fortis Mohali, and Dr Achintya Moulick, chairman, of Physician Forum, US, shared exchanges for new collaborations.

They also underscored the global importance of addressing the rising burden of lifestyle diseases, especially cardiovascular conditions, through evidence-based, patient-friendly, and cost-effective treatments.

Experts from the U.S. presented the latest research on improving surgical outcomes through minimally invasive techniques and the integration of advanced imaging technologies, which have been transforming the field of cardiovascular surgery.

Discussions by Deepak Puri, global chairman of cardiomersion and senior director at Max Hospital, centred around the global rise in sudden cardiac deaths among younger populations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on heart failure and other cardiovascular conditions.

Eric Lehr from Seattle presented his experience on thoracoscopic maize procedure for management of rhythm problems of the heart, while Dr Sandeep Tirath from IOWA University in the US spoke on pulmonary interventions for complex problems related to thorax.

The day’s program also included a series of expert presentations. Dr S.S. Sodhi, president of the IMA Mohali, provided a comprehensive update on ‘guideline-directed medical therapy for heart failure.

Tomoko S. Kato, director of heart failure at Kurume University, Kyushu, Japan, delivered insights on ‘heart transplant recipient selection and pre-operative evaluation’.

Nidhi Puri, Dean, AIIMS Bilaspur, presented the embryological basis of congenital heart defects.

