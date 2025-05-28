Experts gather in Bhagalpur to chart roadmap for horticulture-led livelihood growth

Bhagalpur (Bihar), May 28 A national conference on ‘Accelerated Horticultural Development for Livelihood Improvement in Amrit Kaal’ is being held from May 28 to 31, at Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour, in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.

The conference has brought together prominent scientists, policymakers, and academicians from across the country. The primary objective of the event is to deliberate and formulate new strategies and action plans to drive growth in India's horticulture sector.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Chief Guest Dr Sanjay Kumar highlighted the pivotal role of horticulture in nation-building. “Horticulture provides the highest returns per unit area, and it is a welcome shift that farmers are moving from traditional food crops to high-value horticultural crops,” he said. Emphasising the need to move beyond conventional practices, he advocated for a focus on marketing, branding, and the promotion of region-specific produce.

He also suggested setting up GI-specific malls and retail stores to reduce post-harvest losses and address malnutrition through diversified horticultural interventions.

Dr H.P. Singh, also present at the event, underscored the need for collective efforts under the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) initiative and the adoption of high-yielding, resource-efficient technologies.

Dr A.R. Pathak appreciated the contribution of members of the ‘ASM’ Foundation and commended their patriotic spirit. Awards were also presented to individuals for outstanding contributions.

Dr S.N. Jha stressed the importance of focused research on crops such as makhana and litchi. He recommended adopting functional breeding to enhance the effectiveness of university-based research.

Dr Alok K. Sikka called for a transformative approach to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. Stressing the balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability, he stated that horticulture plays a vital role in agricultural GDP.

Organising Secretary Dr Fizza Ahmad presented key achievements of Bihar Agricultural University, including 19 patents, 1 trademark, the registration of 56 farmer-developed varieties, and the release of GI-tagged postal stamps.

During the conference, important research journals and publications were launched, and scientists who made notable contributions to the horticulture sector were felicitated. The inaugural session concluded with a collective commitment to empowering rural livelihoods through innovation, sustainability, and inclusiveness in horticulture.

All dignitaries appreciated the visionary leadership of Dr D.R. Singh, Vice Chancellor of Bihar Agricultural University, for steering the institution's teaching, research, extension, and training programmes in a progressive direction.

