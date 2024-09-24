Experts praise PM Modi’s successful US visit, peace initiative on Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Sep 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US has been hailed as a significant diplomatic success, especially in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Foreign policy experts have praised India's proactive role in advocating for peace and stability in the region.

Robinder Sachdev, a noted foreign policy expert, has said that PM Modi’s peace plan is straightforward – to end the war.

He said, “PM Modi's single point peace plan for Ukraine is to stop the war. We can guess that our Foreign Ministry itself is saying that yes, concrete talks have taken place. In diplomacy, you never reveal things until they happen.”

He said, the emphasis on India’s role in peace talks underscores its rising influence in international diplomacy. It means that this visit has been very productive and practical.

Earlier during his visit to the US, PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and told him that India remains open to providing all support to facilitate a peaceful resolution in the conflict.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future and discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as the way forward in pursuing a path to peace.

A notable outcome of PM Modi’s visit is America's commitment to purchase semiconductor chips manufactured in India.

Robinder Sachdev said, “America has committed on a bilateral basis that the US force will buy 'Made in India' semiconductor chips. This is a very big thing. This means that America will share high-end technology with India which will bring investment in this sector. Chips will be made in India which will also be useful for our own Defence. Our import cost will be reduced. And when we export, we will also earn and our technology level will increase.”

This development reflects a strengthening of the India-US partnership, both in terms of geopolitical strategy and economic collaboration.

