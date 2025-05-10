Explained: India's abstention during IMF vote on Pakistan loan

New Delhi, May 10 India on Friday strongly opposed further financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan at its executive board meeting in Washington, DC.

The IMF Executive Board consists of 25 Directors who represent member countries or groups of countries. It handles daily operational matters, including loan approvals.

Unlike in the United Nations, where each country has one vote, IMF voting power reflects the economic size of each member. For instance, countries like the United States hold a disproportionately high voting share. Thus, to simplify things, the IMF typically makes decisions by consensus.

In cases where a vote is required, the system does not allow a formal "no" vote. Directors can either vote in favour or abstain. There is no provision to vote against a loan or proposal.

According to government sources, India abstained from the IMF vote on approving a loan to Pakistan not due to a lack of opposition, but because IMF rules do not permit a formal “no” vote.

India questioned the effectiveness of ongoing IMF assistance, noting that Pakistan has received support in 28 of the past 35 years including four programmes in just the last five without meaningful or lasting reform, sourced said.

India strongly highlighted the Pakistani military's continued dominance in economic affairs, which undermines transparency, civilian oversight, and sustainable reform.

India firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism, warning that such support carries reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms, according to government sources.

The country abstained from voting on extending a fresh $1.3 billion IMF loan to Pakistan under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) lending programme at the meeting.

