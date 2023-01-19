Explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, an official said on Thursday.

"An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector, Virudhunagar said.

Fire and rescue services have reached the spot.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor