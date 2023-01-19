Explosion at firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
By ANI | Published: January 19, 2023 12:41 PM 2023-01-19T12:41:00+5:30 2023-01-19T18:15:01+5:30
An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, an official said on Thursday.
"An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector, Virudhunagar said.
Fire and rescue services have reached the spot.
Further details into the incident are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
