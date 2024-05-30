Odisha: 15 Injured in Puri's Lord Jagannath Festival as Firecracker Heap Explodes

Fifteen people sustained burn injuries after a heap of firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha's Puri on Wednesday night, police said, PTI reported.

According to reports, hundreds had gathered on the banks of the Narendra Pushkarinee waterbody to witness the rituals when the accident occurred. According to reports, a group of devotees was celebrating the festival with firecrackers when a splinter from one of the burning crackers struck the heap, triggering the explosion.

The burning crackers struck the gathered crowd, prompting some individuals to jump into the waterbody to escape. Police stated that the injured were rushed to the district hospital, where a doctor mentioned that four of them were in critical condition.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed sorrow over the incident and instructed officials to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment. He also announced that the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would cover the cost of their medical care.