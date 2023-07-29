Explosion in TN firecracker godown kills five

Chennai, July 29 At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at a firecracker storage godown in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday

According to authorities, five more people are said to be trapped in the godown, with the fire and rescue services jointly conducting an operation with the district police.

Krishnagiri police officers confirmed to the media that rescue operations are underway and the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

On Tuesday, two women workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor