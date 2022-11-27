Export of Indian musical instruments increased, USA, UK among biggest buyers: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while lauding Indian classical music and its craze outside the country, said that the exports of Indian classical musical instruments have increased and their biggest buyers include the developed countries such as USA and UK.

The Prime Minister was addressing the 95th edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

"The export of musical instruments from India has increased by 3.5 times since last year. It shows the interest of the world in Indian classical music. In the last eight years, musical instrument exports have increased by 3.5 times; electrical musical instrument exports have also increased by 60 times. This indicates that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing across the world," PM Modi said.

"The biggest buyers of Indian musical instruments are developed countries like USA, Germany, France, Japan and UK," he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned a Greece artist Konstantinos Kalaitzis who did a rendition of Vaishav Janato, a song said to be Mahatma Gandhi's favourite, and said that the artist weaved all his India-related experiences in a book.

"Konstantinos Kalaitzis, an artist from Greece has done a beautiful rendition of Vaishav Janato - Bapu's favourite song. Not only this, Konstantinos has visited India regularly in the last 42 years to study India's classical music and dance traditions. He has studied the contribution of many great personalities of Indian music," he said.

"He has beautifully weaved all his India-related experiences in a book titled 'Indian Music' having nearly 760 pictures. Most of these pictures have been clicked by him. Such enthusiasm and fascination about Indian culture in other countries are really heartening," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the richness of the Indian culture, the Prime Minister said that the genres of Indian music have left an "indelible mark on the world".

"In our culture, classical music is considered divine. All our Gods and Goddesses are shown playing many musical instruments. From flowing rivers to the chirping of birds we can find music everywhere. Our genres of music have not only enriched our culture, but have also left an indelible mark on the world," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor