Extended hearty congratulations to CM Nitish Kumar: Chirag Paswan after Bihar poll results

New Delhi, Nov 15 After the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and congratulated him on the NDA’s sweeping mandate.

Paswan posted on X to mark the occasion, stating, “After the Bihar Assembly Election results today, met with the Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar Ji and extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to him for the NDA's resounding majority.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chirag Paswan reaffirmed the solidarity and unity within the ruling alliance.

He said, "After meeting the Chief Minister, I came to personally congratulate him and extend my best wishes. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA achieved a historic victory. As a representative of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), I met him to convey our congratulations and good wishes..."

Paswan’s remarks come at a time when the NDA has consolidated its position in Bihar with a powerful, near-landslide performance. Leaders across the alliance have hailed the results as a mandate for stability and continuity.

Adding to Paswan’s sentiments, LJP (RV) MP Rajesh Verma highlighted the party’s impressive performance in the state polls. He said, "It is quite natural that 19 MLAs from our party have won, and many of the seats allotted to us were tough seats. Despite this, the party won 19 seats with a large margin, and on 2–3 seats we lost by very small margins. With this massive mandate, the people of Bihar have clearly shown that there is no alternative to the NDA now. The condition and the numbers of the Mahagathbandhan clearly indicate that the Opposition has disappeared..."

In a decisive electoral outcome, the NDA surged far past the majority mark of 122 seats, tightening its hold over Bihar as the ruling coalition secured a commanding victory.

The alliance, led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), saw its numbers significantly boosted by a strong performance from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the alliance bagged 202 seats.

In contrast, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, suffered a severe setback.

