Extension of three train services in Andhra flagged off

Vijayawada, Jan 12 Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy flagged off extension of three train services in Andhra Pradesh at a function held at Guntur Railway station on Friday.

The extended train services are Visakhapatnam – Guntur – Visakhapatnam Uday Express; Narsapur – Hubballi – Narsapur Amravati Express and Nandyal – Renigunta – Nandyal Special train. Guntur Mayor K. Manohar Naidu, Guntur Divisional Railway Manager M. Ramakrishnan and other Railway officials were present.

Simultaneously, functions were also held at Renigunta and Narsapur Railway stations to witness the flagging off program. Speaking on the occasion, G. Kishan Reddy stated that the extension of three train services inaugurated will be beneficial for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the extension of Uday Express provides direct connectivity between Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

He stated that these trains consist of both AC and non-AC coaches and have been provided with convenient journey timings.

Narsapur-Hubballi Express will provide additional traveling facility from coastal Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka region.

He said that the Nandyal-Renigunta special train will facilitate pilgrim passengers to reach Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Tirumala.

The train has been provided stoppages at all stations in Rayalaseema region, he said.

The union minister stated that in the last few years the Railway network has been increasing at a fast pace across the Nation.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Railways has established dedicated freight corridors and is working towards achieving 100 per cent electrification.

The electrification works in Andhra Pradesh are almost completed, he said.

Kishan Reddy noted that 32 Railway line projects with a total of around 5,074 km tracks are under progress in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on Vande Bharat trains, he said that Andhra Pradesh has been provided with semi-high speed indigenous Vande Bharat trains with connectivity between Hyderabad-Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam; Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Tirupati; and Vijayawada-Chennai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor