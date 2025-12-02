Extensive work underway under Jal Shakti Abhiyan: BJP MP

Jaipur, Dec 2 BJP Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Tuesday raised an important public interest issue on the floor of the House relating to water management, groundwater conservation, and digital monitoring systems.

He sought clear and detailed information from the Ministry of Jal Shakti on the current status of various water conservation schemes being implemented across the country and their real impact on the public.

MP Rathore specifically questioned the progress of the Atal Ground Water Scheme and the present status of states and gram panchayats participating in it.

Responding to this, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, informed that the Atal Bhujal Yojana (Atal Groundwater Scheme) is a community-led initiative being implemented in 8,203 Gram Panchayats across seven states—Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh—areas that have long struggled with severe water scarcity.

The Minister explained that the primary objective of the scheme is to improve groundwater levels, integrate communities into water management, and strengthen demand-side regulation.

The scheme has significantly increased awareness and participation in responsible water use across thousands of villages. He further stated that extensive work is underway nationwide under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch the Rain initiative.

The Geo-Mandal GIS platform and digital dashboard developed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti serve as the backbone of this campaign. These platforms integrate real-time data from various states, making monitoring, evaluation, and assessment more efficient.

Additionally, the integration of geo-tagged data with the National Groundwater Information System (NAGIS) is providing states with exceptional decision-making support.

Minister Chaudhary also highlighted that after November 2023, the piezometer network will be expanded to improve groundwater monitoring. The number of groundwater observation wells has increased, and the digital water information system has been substantially upgraded. These steps aim to ensure water conservation efforts are based on scientific, accurate, and timely data. Under the National Groundwater Metering Program, IoT-based devices, groundwater sensors, and digital modules are being used to collect high-resolution groundwater data, enabling early detection of anomalies.

A national network of approximately 23,000 digital water level reporting stations has been established to continuously study groundwater trends, falling reservoir capacities, and recharge rates—directly supporting states in formulating scientific and effective water policies.

The Minister emphasised that the National Water Informatics Centre now functions as the country’s central water data repository, collecting critical information on topography, aquifer structure, flood analysis, and water quality, thereby providing a reliable technical backbone to the government.

Similarly, using a web-based Water Resources Information Management System developed by the Central Water Commission, reservoir levels and monthly water quality samples are being monitored at 592 dams across India. India’s water management sector is rapidly moving toward digitalisation, scientific precision, and transparency.

Community participation combined with advanced technology and real-time data usage is strengthening the nation’s capability to address future water challenges. The government’s objective is to ensure that every state becomes self-reliant and technologically empowered in water conservation, groundwater management, and sustainable water utilisation.

