External affairs minister S Jaishankar says India to give $500,00 to combat terror

India will be making a voluntary contribution of half a million dollars to the UN Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism this year to augment the efforts of Office of Counter-Terrorism in providing capacity-building support to member states in preventing and countering the threat of terrorism, the minister said.

He said that the new and emerging technologies, from virtual private networks, and encrypted messaging services block chain and virtual currencies, offer a very promising future for a wide array of economic and social benefits for humankind.

Jaishankar said India's own experience of the 2008 Mumbai attacks showed that how a benign technology of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) could be used for organizing and directing such a barbaric terrorist attack from beyond the borders.

Despite this, the threat of terrorism is only growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, as successive reports of the 1267 Sanctions Committee monitoring reports have highlighted, he added.