Extortionists target street vendors in Lucknow for Rs 40 a day

Lucknow, Dec 11 Three youths have been booked for allegedly extorting money from street vendors who run their stalls in Chatori Gali under Gautam Palli police station area of Lucknow.

ACP, Hazratganj, Arvind Verma said a case of extortion was registered against the accused on the complaint of assistant manager, Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) memorial committee, Maheshwari Prasad.

The police are tracing the accused.

As per reports, LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi, who is also the member secretary of the development authority’s memorial committee, recently ordered to register the street vendors in the Chatori Gali and give them space in the area.

Later, Tripathi received a complaint from the street vendors who alleged that three youths Manoj Singh, Deepu Yadav and Sanjay extorted Rs 40 per day from each vendor and threatened them if they did not pay up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor