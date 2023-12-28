Extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed: India tells Pak

New Delhi, Dec 28 India has asked Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The Ministry of External Affairs has requested the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate the legal process for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed, sources said.

Saeed has been listed as the most-wanted terrorist in India.

In the 26/11 Mumbai attacks more than 160 people, including American citizens, lost their lives.

Several media reports in Pakistan have mentioned that the Indian government has requested the handover of the terrorist from the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Experts say that there is no formal agreement between India and Pakistan for such type of extradition.

Besides India, many other countries have also declared Hafiz Saeed as a terrorist.

The US has also announced a reward nearly 100 million dollars for Hafiz Saeed and his organisation.

Saeed has already been imprisoned in connection with terrorist funding cases.

Defense experts said that if Pakistan is interested in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries and intends to control terrorism, then it should take positive steps regarding Saeed’s extradition request.

