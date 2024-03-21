'Extremely condemnable', Kerala CM reacts to Kejriwal's arrest

Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday night termed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case as "extremely condemnable".

“This has come at a time when the process for the general elections has commenced. To jail all those who speak up is in no way acceptable,” Vijayan said.

“The cowardice of those who are scared of democratic norms have now come out through this act, which is extremely condemnable and warrants protests,” he added.

