Extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Himachal, Uttarakhand: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 14 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and reduce from Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency said that in Northwest India, there is an expectation of light to moderate scattered rainfall, possibly becoming fairly widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall over the Jammu Division on Monday.

Similar conditions are anticipated for Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, as well as for Uttarakhand from Monday to Friday.

“Extreme northern areas including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwestern Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience this pattern on Monday. There is also a possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh within the next 24 hours, followed by a substantial decrease in intensity starting tomorrow,” the IMD predicted.

Moving to East India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered rainfall, potentially becoming fairly widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall activity.

“Odisha is expected to witness these conditions till Friday. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience similar weather patterns from Tuesday to Thursday. Gangetic West Bengal is expected to have heavy rainfall on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, while Jharkhand is predicted to have similar conditions Tuesday to Friday,” said the IMD.

Additionally, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands could experience heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

In Northeast India, there is a forecast of light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall activity likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Friday.

The IMD further predicted that in the Central, West, and South India, there is an anticipation of light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall activity.

“East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience an increase in heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. However, the remaining parts of these regions are expected to have subdued rainfall activity over the next seven days,” the IMD added.

