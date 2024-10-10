‘Extremely pained’, says PM Modi on Ratan Tata’s demise

New Delhi, Oct 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the demise of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital following age-related health conditions.

“My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief, saying Ratan Tata will be known for his contribution to the economy.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the Defence Minister wrote on X.

Tata was admitted to the hospital on Monday, sparking intense speculation on his health status in corporate, political and common circles.

Later, he had issued a statement that he was undergoing certain routine medical examinations for age-related health concerns.

Subsequently, he was reportedly put on life-support systems, though the Tata Group officials did not confirm or deny anything.

Chairman, Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran said that it is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” he added.

