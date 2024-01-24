'Extremely unsafe situation': Kharge writes to Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s security in Assam

New Delhi, Jan 24 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah about the security situation which Rahul Gandhi is facing in Assam, terming it as an ‘extremely unsafe situation’.

The Congress President said that Rahul Gandhi face serious security issues during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

“The Assam Police has systematically stood by and/or allowed BJP workers to come closer and closer to the convoy of Rahul Gandhi, breaching his security cordon, and endangering his physical security and that of his team,” he wrote.

He said that on the first day 1 of the Yatra's entry in Assam, January 18, the Assam Police was found protecting the posters of the BJP in Amguri, Sibsagar district instead of ensuring safe passage for the Yatra.

“On Day 2 of the Yatra in Assam, January 19, miscreants associated with the BJP were caught defacing and taking down posters and hoardings of the BJNY in Lakhimpur district. On January 21, as the Yatra returned to Assam via Arunachal Pradesh, another outrageous attack occurred on the Yatra in Sonitpur district,” he said.

He said that the local Superintendent of Police in Sonitpur District happens to be the brother of Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“He watched to see that BJP workers attacked and manhandled the Indian National Congress' Social Media team, along with our General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh's car was attacked, while miscreants shouting anti-BJNY slogans, tearing off the BJNY sticker on the vehicle, and attempting to throw water on the passengers inside,” he wrote.

The letter further adds that on the same day in Sonitpur district, the BJP's district party workers approached and blocked Rahul Gandhi's convoy.

“The BJP's workers then physically assaulted the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah, resulting in him bleeding profusely. On January 22, in Nagaon district, BJP workers blocked Rahul Gandhi's convoy, coming extremely close to him, and creating an extremely unsafe situation,” the Congress President wrote.

Kharge said that despite all of the instances and the ample evidence none of the miscreants have been arrested and in many instances investigation has not been initiated.

“As the risk increases, and as the Yatra proceeds as planned, we request your intervention to ensure that the Chief Minister of Assam and the Director General of Police, Assam ensure that no such untoward incident takes place which may lead to grave personal injury to Rahul Gandhi or any members of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” the Congress President wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor