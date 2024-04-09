Eye on Polls: Amit Shah’s to address mega rally at Balurghat on Wednesday

Kolkata, April 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address an election rally in support of the BJP candidate from the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency, Sukanta Majumdar, at Buniadpur in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district on Wednesday.

Majumdar is also the President of the West Bengal unit of the BJP.

This will be the first rally to be addressed by the Home Minister in West Bengal since the election dates were announced on March 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already addressed a series of rallies in different parts of West Bengal in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls which will be held in the state in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be out on June 4.

Amit Shah last visited the state in December last year. State BJP sources said the Home Minister will address the rally at around 12 noon in Buniadpur, where he is expected to set a target for the state BJP on the number of seats the party expects to win in West Bengal.

During his earlier visit to West Bengal, he had set a target of winning 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

The Home Minister is also expected to highlight issues such as the recent attack on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district, and the alleged sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

