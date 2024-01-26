FAA restrictions on Boeing 737 MAX manufacturing expansion cast uncertainty for Indian carriers

New Delhi, Jan 26 The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restrictions on the expansion of manufacturing of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have raised uncertainties about the future course of action for the Indian carriers.

However, the FAA's decision came in the wake of ongoing concerns about quality control issues related to the 737 MAX.

In a statement, the FAA said: "We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved."

As per experts, this restriction could pose a substantial challenge for several Indian airlines, including Air India Express, SpiceJet, and the newly established Akasa Air, all of which have placed substantial orders for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Air India Express, as part of a colossal $70 billion deal inked last year, has orders for a whopping 181 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Similarly, Akasa Air had placed an order of 204 and SpiceJet had ordered 142 aircraft, reflecting a substantial investment in Boeing's flagship single-aisle aircraft.

The FAA's decision raises uncertainties about the future course of action for Indian carriers, as the exact implications of the restriction on the Boeing 737 MAX production expansion are yet to be fully understood.

Analysts suggest that the move could potentially disrupt Boeing's plans to establish a new manufacturing line for the 737 MAX, impacting not only the aircraft manufacturer but also the global supply chain and airlines awaiting deliveries.

Industry experts are closely monitoring the situation, with concerns growing over potential delays and financial impacts on the Indian carriers involved.

The Indian operators are yet to comment on the issue.

On January 5, an Alaska Airlines flight en route to California from Portland, Oregon was forced to make an emergency landing after a panel came off, leaving a gaping hole on the side of the aircraft.

The incident prompted the FAA to ground all 737 Max 9s featuring that style of panel and sent Boeing's share price tumbling.

