Face recognition cameras to be installed in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 4 The temple trust and the Ayodhya administration are planning to install facial recognition cameras within the temple complex.

“As devotees coming to the temple complex must deposit their mobiles and electronic gadgets, facial recognition software and tools could be deployed at the pilgrimage facility centre check-in counters,” said Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal.

He said that later, devotees would get an option to download their photographs during their visit to the temple complex on their mobiles as per the unique code generated through the software.

“Facial recognition tools deployed at busy airports could be used at the Ram temple,” said Dayal.

However, execution of the concept would take some time as the temple trust is busy with arrangements for devotees who are thronging the temple complex.

Trust member Anil Mishra said: “Any new system such as face recognition software could be deployed once things start to stabilise to introduce new procedures. Presently, about one lakh devotees are visiting the temple daily. But we can implement and introduce such technology-based solutions in the future.”

The trust will also start providing ‘aarti’ passes only after the rush of devotees stabilises. Mishra said a decision to issue aarti passes would be taken soon and would be announced through the Ram temple website.

