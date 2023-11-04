Facebook account of RMC Kolkata hacked, police complaint filed

Kolkata, Nov 4 A complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime Division of Kolkata Police on Saturday after the Facebook account of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Kolkata was hacked.

It is learnt that the account was hacked a couple of days back as the officials of RMC, Kolkata were unable to access that account for quite some time. However, when it became clear the Facebook account has gone to the control of a hacker, the RM officials finally lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Later it was also noticed that irrelevant posts and sleazy videos were posted on the walls of the Facebook account, which created utter confusion among the followers of the page of RMC, Kolkata.

City police sources said that the officers of Cyber Crime Division have already started an investigation in the matter. They have already questioned a number of staff and officials of RMC, Kolkata in this connection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor