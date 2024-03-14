Faced questions, criticism being in a palace; ready to swallow them in public life: BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar

Bengaluru, March 14 Former royal scion of Mysuru and BJP candidate from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, Yaduveer Wadiyar, said on Thursday that he has been facing questions and criticism being in a palace for nine years and he knows how to swallow them and move ahead in public life.

He made the statement while reacting to reporters on sitting BJP MP from the Mysuru-Kodagu seat Pratap Simha’s taunts and criticism against him.

Commenting on the criticism of his political entry, Yaduveer stated, “We have to take and face everything and swallow in public life. It’s not that the questions won’t be raised while being in a palace. For nine years questions and criticisms have been raised, but they have not come into the public domain. In the political field, such developments are common and we have to swallow and move ahead.”

“I thank the state and central leadership for selecting me as a candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat. This opportunity will be used to carry out development in the region. After the responsibility of Mysuru Palace was entrusted to us, I am in public life and participated in programmes,” he stated.

“Since a year, I have been thinking of joining politics through the BJP. In our personal life also we can carry out work useful to people and if we come to power, the development work could be carried out more effectively,” he said.

“I have faith in the BJP and the development work that has been taken up by the party in the country has aligned my thoughts with the party,” Yaduveer stated.

Yaduveer had met former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday following the announcement of his candidature.

Addressing the media, Yediyurappa stated the candidature of Yaduveer Wadiyar, who hails from the royal family, has been announced for Mysuru-Kodagu MP seat. “I have confidence that in the backdrop of his contesting, the party will be benefited in five to six Lok Sabha constituencies in the state,” he added.

Yediyurappa said, “With Yaduveer contesting, we have got a shot in the arm and he has agreed to tour five to six districts. We will make use of it. Yaduveer joining the BJP will also help us in our aim of winning 25 to 26 seats.”

“I welcome him on behalf of the people of the state and the party,” he said. When asked about the ticket being denied to two-time MP Pratap Simha to accommodate Yaduveer, he maintained that all are convinced and there is no need to raise the question. All are going to support him, he added.

