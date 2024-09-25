Facing backlash even from her party, BJP's MP Kangana clarifies views on farm laws personal

Shimla, Sep 25 Facing backlash even from her party over her comment on implementing the three repealed farm laws as they are "farmer welfare-oriented", actor-turned- politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday clarified that her views were personal and did not represent party's stand.

"Absolutely, my views on farmers' laws are personal and they do not represent the party's stand on those Bills. Thanks," she wrote on social media platform X by tagging BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia's strong reaction to her statement which drew sharp criticism.

"Kangana's statement on the farm bills, which the Central government withdrew, was going viral on social media platforms. I want to make it clear that this statement is her statement. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP and it doesn't depict BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement," Bhatia said.

On Tuesday in an interview with the media, Kangna remarked, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it."

The MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi said the three laws were beneficial for the farmers but were repealed by the Centre in the wake of the protests by farmer groups in some states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their good," she added.

A day earlier, the Congress quoting Kangana's remarks on farm laws said the ruling party was trying to bring back the three laws that were repealed in 2021, and asserted that Haryana would give a befitting reply to it.

The Congress shared on X an undated video of Kangana in which she purportedly said that the farm laws should be reintroduced.

Last month, she was warned by her party over her comment that the agitation against farm laws could have led to a "Bangladesh-like situation in India". Her remark came days after Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as prime minister and flee to India amid student-led protests against her.

