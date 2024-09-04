Facing dissent, Himachal Pradesh CM says employees to get salaries on Sep 5, pension on Sep 10

Shimla, Sep 4 Facing criticism and dissent from government employees, the crucial vote bank in every election, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday informed the Assembly that employees would get salaries on September 5 and retirees their pension on September 10.

He justified the delay in the release of salaries and pensions to avoid a loan on 7.5 per cent interest for five-six days before getting Rs 520 crore from the Centre.

"Now the salaries and pensions of employees and retirees of various departments will be disbursed on the fifth and 10th of every month, respectively, till fiscal prudence measures are in force," he said.

Replying to the issue of delayed salaries raised by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, the Chief Minister said the employees would get salaries on September 5 and retirees their pensions on September 10.

However, employees and pensioners of boards and corporations would get emoluments as per their existing timeframe as they met the expenditure through their own resources.

Sukhu said by deferring the payment of salaries and pensions, the government would save Rs 3 crore monthly and Rs 36 crore annually being paid as interest on loans.

As part of fiscal prudence, he said, effort is being made for mapping of expenditure with revenue to save money being paid as interest on loans. “We spend Rs 1,200 crore monthly on salaries and Rs 800 crore on pensions, so we need Rs 2,000 crore every month for this.”

"We have to pay salaries and pensions on the first of each month while the revenue deficit grant of Rs 520 crore is received on the sixth of every month. We have to raise loans at a 7.5 per cent interest rate to pay salaries on the first of every month," Sukhu clarified.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition BJP, he said, "Today people who took anti-employees decisions are posing to be pro-employees. The state will be self-reliant in 2027."

"When we came to power on December 11, 2022, there was a financial crisis. Our government is working towards making Himachal self-reliant by taking every section of society into confidence,” he said, adding, “We are trying to change the system and are moving towards financial prudence.”

Raising a Point of Order, BJP leader Thakur said the serving and retired employees had not got salaries, an urgent issue that the House should debate.

"The Chief Minister keeps changing his stance every day, so the state wants to know the real position concerning its finances. The House must debate the issue so that the government gives clarification and employees know as to when exactly they will get their salaries," he said.

