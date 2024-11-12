Facing fire over ‘Delhi gherao’ remark, Tauqeer Raza says ‘comments taken out of context’

New Delhi, Nov 12 Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza on Tuesday sought to clarify his controversial remarks made during a recent address in Jaipur, insisting that the his comments were taken out of context by the media. He also claimed that he was being portrayed like a 'villain' because of speaking up his mind on the Waqf Amendment bill.

At a public gathering in Jaipur on Sunday, Raza warned the youth from the minority community, saying, "no one has the guts to take over our property," in reference to the contentious issue of Waqf properties.

He further stirred the pot by saying, “The day we come on the streets, your soul will tremble. Our youth are not cowards. We have kept our youth under control, but the day they go out of control, you won’t be able to stop them.”

As the comments created strong furore and led to angry backlash, Raza clarified and said, "They (media) need a villain, and they are making me out to be one. I feel that they misunderstood my words, which could harm not just me but my country as well. I always talk about goodwill and unity. Why I would say such things," he asserted.

Raza clarified that his statement, "Ruh Kaanp Jayegi" (your soul will tremble), was directed at the ruling government, not the Hindu community.

He further emphasised his control over the Muslim youth, stating, "We have given them proper education to ensure they do not take unlawful actions. This does not mean our youth are weak."

The Islamic cleric also pointed to certain groups who are aiming to incite division between Hindus and Muslims, urging the Hindu community to take action against such instigators.

Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, Muslim scholars in Jaipur have announced plans for a large protest march to Delhi on November 24, opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, which they argue threatens Muslim property rights. The march timed just before the Parliament session, is expected to draw significant attention to the ongoing political and religious tensions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor