Fact Check: Mahatma Gandhi's pic to be replaced on currency notes ?

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday, June 6, rejected reports claiming that it was considering changes to the existing bank notes and would replace the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam. The central bank said that there was no such proposal, thus dismissing the report.“There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," the central bank said in a statement.

“There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," said RBI chief general manager Yogesh Dayal.The image of Mahatma Gandhi first appeared on the commemorative currency note of Rs 100 on his birth centenary in 1969. But the portrait of the Father of the Nation made its regular appearance on currency notes in 1987 with the Rs 500 series. Since then, Mahatma Gandhi's portrait has been used on currency notes of different denominations.

