Fact check: Union Health Ministry debunks fake documents on nursing candidates

New Delhi [India], June 8 : The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued a fake news alert on its Twitter handle regarding a social media post circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Government made a decision to start considering Bsc nursing candidates as nursing officers and to consider them as equal to MBBS candidates.

Debunking the fake news alert it said, "The above document is being seen on various social media platforms. It is FAKE," a statement from the Union Health Ministry clarified on Thursday.

The concerned document, issued by Indian Nursing Council Secretary Lt Col (Dr.) Sarvjeet Kaur, claimed, "To consider Bsc nursing candidates as nursing officers and to consider them as equal to MBBS and to consider them as junior doctors."

"To secure the long pending demands of nursing candidates and to secure their future, some important decisions were taken today after various important meetings which are as follows," claimed the document, debunked by the ministry.

As per the document, "Today all the Bachelor Nursing candidates are given the title of 'Nursing Officer' from our side, in future they will be known by this name," a claim termed fake by the ministry.

"The work of Bachelor Nursing candidates is almost equal to the work of MBBS candidates. It cannot be denied at all that in future we can think of calling them junior doctors," it claimed.

