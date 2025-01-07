Fadnavis appeals to Maha people not to panic about HMPV

Mumbai, Jan 7 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to the people of Maharashtra on Monday not to panic and not to believe in fake information about human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

“Our meeting with the Health Ministry is ongoing, and the regulations will be announced soon, and there is no reason for anyone to panic,” he said.

His appeal came in the wake of the detection of two HMPV cases by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Karnataka. According to the Health Ministry, both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens. The surveillance is part of ICMR’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

“There is no reason to fear the HMPV virus. According to preliminary information, this virus is not new, this virus was prevalent earlier also. It seems that this virus is making a comeback once again. The regulations in this regard will be announced. The Union Health Ministry has decided to inform the states. Do not give fictitious information in this regard. Only the official information that comes should be given,” said Fadnavis.

Earlier, the state health department on Monday clarified that there is not a single case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in Maharashtra. However, the health department has issued an advisory asking the district administration to keep a close vigil while stepping up surveillance of patients with colds and cough.

The Health Department Director Dr Nitin Ambadekar said, “Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) causes respiratory infections. This virus was first detected in the Netherlands in 2001. It is a common respiratory virus that causes infections in the upper respiratory tract. It is a seasonal epidemic and occurs in winter and early summer, like the flu. So far, no case of HMPV has been found in the state.”

With the increased risk of HMPV, the Health Department has analysed the state's respiratory infection statistics. There was no increase in respiratory infections in the state in December 2024 compared to 2023. As a precautionary measure, the Health Department has said that citizens should take precautions to protect themselves from respiratory infections, he said. The department has also released dos and don’ts to be followed by the citizens.

