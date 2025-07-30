Fadnavis criticises Congress for questioning Op-Sindoor and Operation Mahadev

Mumbai, July 30 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday criticised the Congress leaders for raising questions over the Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

He told reporters that the information given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament regarding Operation Sindoor was absolutely clear and factual.

Before that, the Defence Minister and the Foreign Minister also put the whole truth of the country's foreign policy and security strategy in front of the country, the Maharashtra CM said.

“Instead of accepting this truth, Congress is trying to hide it. Now the Congress party has been completely exposed,” claimed the chief minister. He further remarked that the sad thing is that Congress leaders are speaking the same language that the leaders of Pakistan use only by changing commas and full stops.

“Congress has now stooped to such an extent that it has started having problems even with 'Mahadev',” he said.

Earlier, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan slammed the BJP for pushing communal polarisation by naming military and security operations after Hindu symbols.

He was reacting to a query on Operation Mahadev the codename given to the joint operation by the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police to kill terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre in April 2025.

Chavan alleged that the BJP was injecting religious fundamentalism into national security matters. He claimed that the BJP knows nothing except naming such operations after religious symbols. “BJP wants to mix Hindutva in every matter and it is making all efforts to polarise the situation into Hindu vs Muslim conflict,” he said.

Chavan said that PM Modi never gave a clear answer to Rahul Gandhi’s queries on Operation Sindoor.

“Donald Trump claimed over 30 times that he brokered a ceasefire, and PM Modi remains silent on that. Why doesn’t he deny Trump’s claims? Either PM Modi is lying or Trump is... it must be clarified.”

He also questioned whether the BJP-led central government had revoked the Shimla Agreement and demanded an explanation in Parliament regarding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statements.

