'Fadnavis did right', says Maha BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Dec 8 Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday endorsed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ letter raising objections to tainted former Minister Nawab Malik ‘joining’ the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party (AP) led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

“Fadnavis has acted correctly… He has reflected the sentiments of all the BJP workers and the 14-crore people of the state. We fully support him in this… However, we have nothing personal against Malik,” declared Bawankule.

Interacting with the media, the state BJP chief said that considering the serious allegations of ‘treason’ and charges of shady (mafia) links that Malik is facing, Fadnavis took the appropriate steps in promptly bringing it to the notice of Ajit Pawar.

Responding to a question that despite the BJP objections, Malik continued to sit on the treasury side on Friday, Bawankule said that he had full faith in the wisdom of Ajit Pawar and expressed hope that he would act in the best interests of the government.

Malik, 67, who was jailed for 18 months, made an entry to the Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session here on Thursday, interacted with the NCP (AP) leaders and other parties’ leaders, and later occupied a back row on the ruling side, sparking a huge political furore.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP), the Congress Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, and others slammed the government leading to heated exchanges in the House and outside.

Rattled by the row, Fadnavis hurriedly penned a stinker to Ajit Pawar raising strong objections to Malik's purported 'entry' which could pose ramifications for the ruling MahaYuti regime which was not acceptable.

Today, several NCP (AP) legislators like Amol Mitkari, expressed unhappiness at Fadnavis’ letter-bomb, which was made public, and said it would have been ideal if he had discussed it personally with Ajit Pawar to sort it out amicably.

