Fadnavis, Shinde launch Rs 8,056 cr Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel to ease traffic congestion

Mumbai, Dec 3 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday launched the Rs 8,056 crore Orange Gate to Marine Drive Urban Tunnel Project, a major infrastructure plan aimed at easing traffic pressure in South Mumbai and improving access to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The event also marked the commissioning of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) that will be used for the work.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the project was essential because the Eastern Freeway, though helpful, still leaves commuters stuck in long queues once they reach South Mumbai.

“Citizens can reach South Mumbai from the Eastern suburbs in 20 to 25 minutes via the Eastern Freeway. However, they subsequently face traffic snarls lasting 30 to 45 minutes for their onward journey. Furthermore, the commuters from the Western Suburbs and South Mumbai have to traverse a long route to reach the Navi Mumbai Airport. The Orange Gate tunnel was conceptualized as a solution to this problem," he added.

He explained that a flyover had been considered earlier but ruled out due to lack of space and the heavy traffic load in the area, which he described as more crowded than the Mohammed Ali Road flyover stretch. "This tunnel will pass under approximately 700 properties, century-old heritage buildings, as well as Western and Central Railway lines," he explained. "Notably, it will be excavated 50 meters below Metro Line 3. In a sense, this project will be an 'Engineering Marvel',” he said.

The contract has been awarded to L&T, with a deadline of December 2028, though officials hope to finish the work six months sooner. With the Worli-Sewri Sea Link set to open next year and its connection to the Coastal Road, the government said the tunnel will save commuters considerable time.

Shinde emphasised the project's impact on regional connectivity.

“Heavy traffic from Thane and Navi Mumbai via the Atal Setu currently gets stuck near the Freeway exit. This new tunnel will significantly reduce the congestion," he said, adding, “Similarly, motorists heading towards Marine Drive, Churchgate, and the Coastal Road will also experience a major relief."

The deputy chief minister described the project as a turning point for Mumbai’s transport network, similar to the gains from Metro lines 3, 2A, and 7. He said the advanced methods used for this deeper tunnel would further reshape the city’s travel patterns.

According to the government, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing agency. The tunnel will be completed in 54 months, with a total length of 9.96 km, including nearly 7 km underground.

It will contain two separate tunnels, each with two lanes and an emergency lane, connecting the Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The project is expected to cut travel time by 15 to 20 minutes and reduce fuel use as well as noise and air pollution, while offering smooth onward links to the Coastal Road and Atal Setu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor