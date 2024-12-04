Failure of Punjab govt: BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal condemn attack on Sukhbir Badal

New Delhi, Dec 4 Soon after a man was held for trying to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal, while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the BJP's Tarun Chugh and SAD senior leader Sanjeev Talwar strongly condemned the incident and said it was the failure of the Punjab government.

The incident took place when Sukhbir Singh Badal, sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, was performing his religious duty on Wednesday as part of a penance, following a verdict from the Sikh clergy. He was serving at the entrance of the Golden Temple, wearing blue 'sewadar' clothes and holding a spear in one hand.

Alongside him, SAD leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia were also performing their respective religious duties as part of the same penance, when the man took out his gun in a bid to shoot at Sukhbir Singh Badal, but was overpowered even before he could get close to the former Deputy Chief Minister.

Police arrested the man for attempting to shoot the SAD leader.

SAD Senior Vice President Sanjeev Talwar in a video statement issued to the press, strongly condemned the attack, calling it a clear reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Talwar emphasised that the attack on a prominent leader like Badal, who is on 'Z Plus' security, highlights the complete breakdown of security in the state.

“The law and order situation has completely deteriorated in Punjab. Murders are happening every day and the growing influence of gangsters and extortionists has created an atmosphere of terror among the people,” he stated.

Talwar accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government of turning Punjab into a 'jungle state' instead of a prosperous one.

The BJP also condemned the incident, with National General Secretary Tarun Chugh expressing grave concern over the attack.

Speaking to IANS, Chugh questioned the security situation in Punjab, pointing out that if a former Deputy Chief Minister with state security could be attacked, it raised serious questions about the safety of ordinary citizens.

“This attack clearly shows the downfall of law and order. CM Mann needs to answer whether he has given adequate attention to the law and order situation in the state,” Chugh added.

Chugh also referred to the growing influence of mafia gangs in the state, accusing the AAP government of turning a blind eye to criminal activities.

“Mafia gangs are extorting money, giving interviews from jail, and even participating in elections and indulging in violence. Target killings are on the rise. The government is responsible for this lawlessness,” Chugh concluded.

