'Failure to implement internal reservation in promotions will lead to K'taka govt's downfall'

Belagavi, Dec 17 Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader A. Narayanaswamy has warned that if internal reservation is not properly implemented in promotions in the state, oppressed Madiga communities and their sub-castes will resolve to overthrow the government.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he demanded that an amendment be brought in the legislature regarding the implementation of reservation in promotions. He warned that Madigas had earlier demonstrated their strength when it came to electing governments.

Responding to a question, Narayanaswamy said that reservation in promotions is in place in Haryana, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, as well as in Tamil Nadu, and asserted that it must be implemented in Karnataka too. Answering another question, he said he has been part of the movement for the past 20 years.

He alleged that in 2023, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah once again promised internal reservation for Madiga sub-castes in the election manifesto and came to power but later misled the people.

Narayanaswamy pointed out that although the Supreme Court has directed that the reservation limit should not exceed 50 per cent even after the implementation of internal reservation, it has also ruled that the cap can be exceeded if there is a necessity in any state.

He noted that Chhattisgarh had increased reservation to 58 per cent, and that the Supreme Court had vacated the High Court’s stay on the move.

He said the winter session of the legislature is currently underway and that internal reservation should be taken up as a major subject of discussion.

Stating that the struggle for internal reservation has been going on in the state for the past 35 years, he expressed disappointment that justice has not been delivered despite the submission of several commission reports, including the Sadashiva Commission report, Madhuswamy report and Nagamohan Das report.

MLAs Duryodhan Aihole and Basavaraj Mattimadu, SC Morcha state vice-president Hudi Manjunath, and leaders Ananth, Satyaprasad, Rajendra, Siddu, Ramesh, Ajith, Mohan and Prashanth, among others, were present at the press conference.

