FairPoint: 100-gm politics for the power of 90 in Haryana

New Delhi, Aug 11 No one could have ever anticipated what a mere 100 gm can do. It can break hearts, generate conspiracy theories, and create potential impacts on political calculations.

This 100 gm has shown and proven its significance. Though only 0.1 part of a kilogram, it has become unbearable -- causing more than a tonne of pain to every Indian, especially sportspersons and politicians.

But what is 100 grams? Ask any Indian, or for that matter, anyone in the entire subcontinent, where haggling for that extra bit with a shopkeeper or a roadside vendor is deemed normal. A little bit more chicken, or cheese, or tomatoes or any other edible product, it's okay to ask the seller to be extra generous. So, for normal Indians getting away with that extra few gm is permissible and acceptable. Therefore, it was a huge shock when 100 gm suddenly became the villain wiping out the possibility of bagging that elusive gold.

For the first time perhaps, this 100-gm shock has been conveyed in loudly -- don’t take the message ‘casually’ or for granted. Rules are rules meant to be followed and nothing comes for free. So, when Vinesh Phogat was found 100 gm overweight in her 50 kg category, she was promptly disqualified. Weight matters in wrestling and the wrestlers have to be alert and cautious about it.

It will be known later what exactly went wrong between her semifinal win when she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts, and the examination ahead of the final match. Phogat, her trainers and others knew the rule. So, how did she accumulate 100 gm in a few days? A mystery for now, but the whole country is waiting for the answer.

The Opposition parties, however, have already given their verdict. They have alleged a conspiracy. A mind-boggling conclusion, indeed! How can the government make an athlete gain 100 grams even as it spends lakhs on training? It may be hard to accept the Opposition's view, but they are finding an opportunity for more politics in this. Parliament saw the Opposition raising the issue vigorously, even protesting on the premises and boycotting sessions. There is a strategic reason for them to be aggressive about it.

Vinesh Phogat hails from Haryana, where Assembly polls are going to be held in a few months. Sports, particularly wrestling, and the Phogat sisters do matter in state politics. And, her disqualification has therefore created ripples in Haryana politics with blame games and promises being made by both the ruling party and the Opposition.

While the INDIA bloc has blamed the BJP for the “injustice” to Phogat, the ruling party has alleged that the Opposition is commenting only to gain political mileage. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that Phogat will be honoured at par with the Olympic medallist and accorded a grand welcome upon her return.

The Congress party wants Phogat to be given a Rajya Sabha seat. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the government should honour her at par with a gold medallist. He also said that if he had adequate numbers in the Assembly, he would have ensured Phogat’s election to the Upper House as a Congress nominee. The party has also questioned why Phogat was made to compete in the 50 kg category and not the 53 kg category.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to create a foothold in the state, held a protest in Gurugram in support of Phogat and alleged that the ruling BJP in the Centre and state were responsible for the “injustice” to the athlete. They want her to join the party. The AAP has decided to contest all 90 Assembly seats in the state. Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of incarcerated CM Arvind Kejriwal, has already started the campaign in the state.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala said that his party would honour Phogat “once it comes to power later this year” with Rs 7-crore prize money and a plot to run her wrestling academy. The INLD has formed an alliance with the BSP for the Assembly polls.

Haryana politics saw an impact when Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik led a protest against the then Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh in 2023. She was also manhandled by the Delhi Police for trying to forcibly march towards Parliament then. This is said to be one of the reasons for the not-so-good performance of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With the Assembly polls near, the Opposition INDIA bloc has found an opportunity in Phogat’s disqualification

The 100 grams is no longer a weighty issue; it is now more about politics. But politicians forget that this was not the first time Phogat has faced disqualification due to being overweight. She was disqualified in 2016 from the World Rio Olympic Qualifying event where she weighed 400 gm more in the 48 kg category competition.

After the 100-gm shock, Phogat decided to retire and wrote emotional lines on her X handle. She may or may not join politics as she has been given open invitations by various political parties. The 100-gram saga will remain in the news at least until Haryana gets a new Assembly.

But, out in the world, the haggling for that extra bit, maybe 1 or 10 or 100 gm will continue between the buyer and the seller.

