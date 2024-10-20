FairPoint: An Indian gets a RAW mask that US wants

New Delhi, Oct 20 It is quite intriguing that a man who is designated as a terrorist in India is being treated as an asset in the US and Canada. And an Indian, who is said to be a government employee, is being projected as a "most wanted."

The whole episode seems to be no less than a typical spy thriller, which has a plot, subplots and a lot more that is not apparent.

The truth is varied. The US claims its citizen is being targeted and Canada says its citizen has been targeted. In the murky world of espionage, and counter-espionage, the truth hardly comes out. But, in this case, the one thing that has grabbed the attention is the face of the Indian agent has been splashed over.

Rarely are stories revealed about the grit and valour of our personnel in Intelligence units and seeing the pictures of the Indian agent, 'Vikas Yadav' is more like being awe-struck. Usually, Bollywood films and the hugely popular South cinema give a particular shape and form to an Indian spy.

And if Vikas Yadav (VY) is the one, then all the heroes of our movies stand in a poorer shade.

The coming months may or may not reveal if VY is an agent or not, but he surely has the sympathies and backing of all Indians

The man for whom the US and Canada are fighting is no saint. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was designated a terrorist under the UAPA by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 1, 2020. That notification read: “He has been speaking against India…is advocating a separate State, Khalistan; And whereas Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, presently residing in United States of America, is instigating and abetting youths to join him in Khalistan Referendum 2020 and providing financial help to youths in region for creating violence or fear to disturb peace in the region… is accused in various cases registered and being investigated by Punjab Police related to Referendum 2020 and a case registered by National Investigation Agency… Pannun is involved in terrorism and …is to be notified as a terrorist.”

Pannun, of Indian origin, has a dual citizenship of the US and Canada. An advocate for Khalistan, it is widely perceived in India that he is the brainchild of Pakistan's ISI. He has organised Khalistan referendums in various countries and has claimed that more than 1.3 million have voted in Britain, Italy, Australia and Canada for his concept.

During the farmers' protests in India against the three laws, a case was filed against Pannun for an alleged conspiracy to incite rebellion against the government.

He has also been threatening Hindus time and again. In September, Pannun threatened Hindus in Canada to leave the country and return to India.

Pannun is a regular sender of emails to several Indian journalists and not all of his press releases are given space. All his emails have threatening messages against India, Hindus and the Prime Minister.

In his October 10 email, he wrote, "SFJ will continue to use the protection and support of the Canadian and American laws to campaign for balkanisation and disintegration of Union of India."

He goes on to say, "And from now on, just like in Punjab, SFJ is also going to support and fuel freedom movements in Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland to balkanise Union of India. Arunachal Pradesh is a territory of China. Now is the time for President Jinping to order the Chinese Army to take back Arunachal Pradesh.

The emails clearly show his evil intentions. But, he has a space in the US and Canada and they value him.

The US sees a conspiracy in him as they charge for conspiracy to hire a hitman, the actual "murder-for-hire" plot, and money laundering.

And, very intriguingly, the plot got unravelled as the "hitman" turned out to be an undercover US law enforcement officer. This was revealed in the 18-page court document, which also included a photograph of Yadav.

Yadav, in the pictures, is dressed in military fatigues. How they obtained his pictures may not be a big deal given the fact that there are too many Jaichands around. Jaichand is considered a traitor in history due to his alliance with Muhammad Ghori against Prithviraj Chauhan. Who has been the Jaichand in this case may not be known.

The Ministry of External Affairs, however, has confirmed that the individual named in the US Justice Department's indictment was "no longer an employee of the Government of India."

Delhi Police arrested VY in December last year after a complaint by a businessman from Rohini in northwest Delhi. A charge sheet in the case was filed in March this year and he got bail a month later in April.

The truth about Pannun is well known. But the truth about VY may not come out soon. In any case, a face has been given to an Indian man, who the US claims is an 'agent'.

