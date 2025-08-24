FairPoint: While Rahul protests, Priyanka engages - a strategy for Congress revival?

New Delhi, Aug 24 Amid the bitter tussle between the ruling NDA and the Congress-led Opposition in Parliament, a picture recently presented a much-needed pleasant scene between the politicians of the two fronts.

It was a rare display of bonhomie -- a completely unexpected moment that hinted at the possibility of normalcy, if only leaders were willing.

The photograph was of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and BJP President J.P. Nadda with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The image has created a stir in political circles, showing the two leaders smiling, laughing, and talking.

The meeting took place in the Minister's office, where Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by three representatives from her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The agenda focused on improving healthcare facilities and renewing the request for an AIIMS in Kerala. After the August 21 meeting, Priyanka Gandhi even posted on X, which carried no bitterness, no political jibes -- only a patient request and genuine praise.

She wrote that she met J.P. Nadda "to request him to expedite some health projects in Wayanad and to apprise him of the severe difficulties being faced by the local population in the absence of the Medical College in Mananthavadi, which is yet far from functional."

She and her team also discussed the need for better healthcare for Wayanad's tribal population, their specific health challenges, pending NHM funds, and the requirement for a specialised trauma centre to deal with frequent animal attack cases in the area. They also reiterated the long-standing request for an AIIMS in Kerala.

Priyanka concluded her post with a warm note of appreciation for the Minister, saying, "He was kind enough to hear out all our demands and hold a frank discussion with us. I sincerely hope that these pressing issues will be given due consideration."

The image was a refreshing sight in today's political climate, where sharp attacks have replaced civil exchanges. The recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament saw one of the worst performances in recent years, especially from the Congress-led Opposition, which did not let either House function smoothly.

The session, which began on July 21 and adjourned sine die on August 21, witnessed disruptions almost every day, except for the discussion on Operation Sindoor. Out of 21 sittings over 32 days, Lok Sabha's productivity stood at just 31 per cent, while Rajya Sabha recorded 39 per cent. The presiding officers of both Houses expressed deep disappointment over the continuous and deliberate disruptions, leading to a complete washout of legislative business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, voiced dissatisfaction with the session's conduct, remarking that bright and young Congress MPs were being denied the opportunity to speak due to the "insecurity" of the party's leadership. Sources said the PM made these comments during the customary informal meeting in the Lok Sabha Speaker's office after adjournment -- a meeting that Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition leaders chose not to attend.

In such an atmosphere -- where even long-standing parliamentary courtesies are ignored for political signalling and scoring points -- the image of a warm, respectful exchange between two ideological opponents, one from the Nehru-Gandhi family, has naturally drawn attention.

Within the corridors of Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi is increasingly seen as a leader who engages warmly with everyone, including BJP leaders -- a sharp contrast to her brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is often described as "arrogant". The siblings' contrasting body language speaks volumes.

Back in August 2022, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised Rahul Gandhi for his "immature" decision-making and even called him "childish". Many believe that these traits are still reflected in his behaviour, costing the Congress both politically and in public perception.

This raises an old but relevant question: Is it time for the Gandhi family, led by Sonia Gandhi, to consider giving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a more central role in the party? The idea has surfaced multiple times over the years, but has always been dismissed.

But now isn't it the time to rethink, recalibrate, and try the other Nehru-Gandhi to save the dynasty and the party from its current decline before it is too late? Mother Sonia Gandhi needs to note the difference and nudge her daughter ahead. The question, however, is difficult, and Bihar may prove to be the key answer.

