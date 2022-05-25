Faith healer arrested for beating woman to death

Srinagar, May 25 A so-called faith healer was arrested on Wednesday along with two other persons following the death of a woman after she was beaten up by him in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The incident happened Tuesday night.

Police sources said that a woman, named Souby Jan of Damhal Hanjipora village in Kulgam district, was beaten up by the faith healer apparently to exorcise her at the her parental home in Hanjipora Kachdoora village Shopian district.

"She was shifted to the hospital where she succumbed.

"In addition to the faith healer identified as Zakir Ahmad Naik of Qazigund, the victim's husband and a disciple of the faith healer have also been arrested," sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor