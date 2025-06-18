Fake Aadhaar cards used to hide child marriages in TN, 6 cases detected

Chennai, June 18 Authorities in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district have uncovered at least six cases in which families of underage girls allegedly tampered with Aadhaar card details to hide child marriages and avoid legal consequences.

The incidents were reported over the last six months from the Kelamangalam block.

The fraud came to light through the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system -- a digital tracking platform used by the state health department to monitor pregnant women.

During routine data entry, health officials noticed discrepancies between the girls’ Aadhaar-linked PICME records and the physical Aadhaar cards they carried.

In one case, a 14-year-old girl married to a 29-year-old man came to the Nagamangalam Primary Health Centre in late May to register her pregnancy. While her Aadhaar card listed her age as 20, PICME records correctly showed her actual age as 14. Upon investigation, the girl and her husband admitted that the Aadhaar date of birth had been altered at a local browsing centre in Denkanikottai for Rs 200 to evade arrest under child marriage laws.

The girl was referred to Hosur Government Hospital, where an Accident Register (AR) entry was made and the issue was reported to the Denkanikottai All Women’s Police Station. Further inquiry revealed that fake Aadhaar cards were being produced for Rs 500 at various browsing centres and photo studios in Rayakottai and Denkanikottai.

Shockingly, a few health department staff were allegedly involved in facilitating the fraud.

Dr C. Rajesh Kumar, Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer, confirmed that a team would inspect the identified browsing centres and studios. “Village Health Nurses have been warned not to assist in any such illegal activity,” he said, adding that a health worker in Bettamugilalam panchayat had already been dismissed for supporting Aadhaar tampering.

Dr G Ramesh Kumar, District Health Officer, said, “All staff will be sensitised to report such cases. Supporting child marriage in any form will not be tolerated.”

From April 2024 to March 2025, a total of 545 teenage pregnancies were reported in Krishnagiri district. The highest numbers were recorded in Shoolagiri (81), Krishnagiri rural (72), and Kelamangalam (66).

District Collector C. Dinesh said a special team would be formed to investigate and take action against those involved in Aadhaar tampering and child marriage.

