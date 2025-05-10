Fake alert: Govt confirms Bathinda airfield fully operational amid false social media claims
By IANS | Updated: May 10, 2025 13:07 IST2025-05-10T13:04:22+5:302025-05-10T13:07:34+5:30
New Delhi, May 10 The government on Saturday dismissed claims circulating on Pakistani social media that Bathinda airfield had been destroyed.
A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that these posts were being artificially spread and confirmed that Bathinda airfield is fully operational, with no damage whatsoever.
In a post on X, the PIB stated, "Viral claim about Bathinda on social media! Posts are being artificially spread, claiming that Bathinda Airfield has been destroyed! #PIBFactCheck Fake alert! The Bathinda Airfield is fully operational and there is no damage whatsoever. Don't fall for misinformation. Stay informed, stay alert."
Additionally, the PIB fact-checked an old video that was being incorrectly shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport. The video, which was widely circulated, claimed that a heavy missile had struck New Delhi Airport.
The fact-check revealed that the clip actually depicted a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024.
The PIB’s post on X clarified, "Missile attack on Delhi Airport? An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport. #PIBFactCheck This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024. It has no connection to the current India-Pakistan situation."
The PIB also shared a YouTube link to the original video.
The PIB fact check has urged people to stay alert and verify everything before sharing.
Earlier in the day, the PIB fact-checked a few other viral posts and found them to be fake and fraudulently used.
Posts on social media claim that an Indian pilot ejected from a fighter jet over Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).
"Indian Pilot Ejected Over PoK? Here’s the Truth! Posts on social media claim that an Indian pilot ejected from a fighter jet over Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). #PIBFactCheck This claim is FAKE. Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify before sharing," PIB wrote in a post on X.
The PIB also attached the report from where the image was taken.
PIB fact-checkers confirmed that several videos and images being circulated are not related to the ongoing military situation.
